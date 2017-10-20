× LeFlore County Jail Nurse Arrested After Allegedly Giving Drugs To Inmates

LEFLORE COUNTY (KFSM) — A LeFlore County Detention Center nurse was arrested Friday (Oct. 20), officials said.

Jill Gonzalez was arrested after allegedly bringing illegal contraband into the jail after she was caught giving drugs to inmates, according to officials.

Officials said Gonzalez is also facing charges for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.

She is being held in the LeFlore County Detention Center.