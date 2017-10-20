× Bentonville Man Killed On Interstate 49 In Rogers

ROGERS (KFSM) — A Bentonville man died early Friday (Oct. 20) after he was struck by two vehicles on Intestate 49 near the Walnut Street exit, according to the Rogers Fire Department.

Stephen Topping, was standing in the northbound lanes of I-49 near Exit 85 when he was struck by a semi-truck about 3:38 a.m.

The truck pushed Topping onto the exit ramp, where he was run over by another vehicle, according to Arkansas State Police.

Topping, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stay with 5NEWS for this developing story.