Professional Sand Artists Create Massive Sand Sculpture In Northwest Arkansas

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — World Champion sand sculptors are creating a 280 ton sand sculpture in Bentonville.

The project will take a total of 252 hours to complete. The sculpture will stand eight to ten feet tall and be 30 feet long.

Tuesday (Oct. 17) through Monday (Oct. 23) sculptors will be working on the sculpture from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

This project is in conjunction with the grand opening of Sullivan Square Apartments in Bentonville.

Orchard Properties invited the World Champion sand sculptors, Dan Doubleday and Meredith Carson Doubleday to carry out the project. The duo just won the 2017 International Sand Sculpting Championship on Virginia Beach.

The sand sculpture showcases notable locations throughout Northwest Arkansas like Crystal Bridges, the Walmart AMP and Arvest Ballpark. It also features the Arkansas Razorbacks, J.B. Hunt and Tyson Foods.

Depending on the weather, the sculpture should last about three months.

The community is welcome to stop by Sullivan Square, less than 2 miles from the Walmart home office, at 2900 Southwest I Street. You can also watch the Facebook Live feed here.