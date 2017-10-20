× Search Underway For Man Who Fled From Goshen Police

GOSHEN (KFSM) — Goshen police are actively searching for a man who fled from officers Friday (Oct. 20), Police Chief Zeb Rone said.

Rone said that the Washington County Sheriff’s Office put out a ‘be on the lookout’ call for Thomas Clark, 27, regarding reports of a stolen vehicle.

Goshen police spotted the vehicle and attempted to take Clark into custody, according to Rone. Rone said that Clark then ran into the woods and fled from police.

Rone said that Clark has several warrants out for this arrest across the nation and asks that if you see him, call police immediately.