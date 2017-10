× Sequoyah County Deputy Taken To Hospital With Stab Wounds

SEQUOYAH COUNTY (KFSM) — A Sequoyah County deputy is injured after a stabbing in Muldrow Friday (Oct. 20).

According to Sheriff Larry Lane, a deputy is being taken to Sparks Hospital with stab wounds.

The name of the deputy has not been released at this time.

5NEWS is heading to the scene to bring you the latest on this developing story.