War Eagle Mill & Craft Fair Preparing For Severe Weather

ROGERS (KFSM) -- Outdoor vendors and crafters at the War Eagle Mill Craft Fair are preparing for the worst with a severe weather threat looming in the forecast.

Most crafters and vendors told 5NEWS that they wont let the rain scare them away.

Byron Bradshaw has been attending the fair for nine years and said he is confident his valuables will be safe under the tents.

"They've been pretty safe in the past, if it was real severe we'd pack up everything in the trailer and just ride the storm out and wait and see what happens," he said.

Organizer Fred Sutton said he and a handful of board members are prepared to stay overnight if the weather does get out of hand. He also said that they have a plan in place for vendors and shoppers if the storms hit during the day.

"We've had a few times a storm to come through in the morning or early morning and we just monitor the weather if its not lightening is there's not lightening in the area it's not usually to bad," he said. "We can deal with the rain."

The War Eagle Mill Craft Fair ends on Sunday (Oct. 22) at 4 p.m.