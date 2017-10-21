× Arkansas Stifled By Auburn In Third Straight Loss

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–An Henre’ Toliver fumbled punt led to a late first half touchdown for No. 21 Auburn, and the Tigers never looked back in a 52-20 win Saturday night at Razorback Stadium. Arkansas (2-5, 0-4) has now lost four of its past five games to Auburn (6-2, 4-1).

The last two seasons, the Tigers have combined to outscore the Razorbacks 108-23.

Momentum looked to shift Arkansas’s way in the second quarter when the Hogs stuffed Kerryon Johnson on a fourth and goal at the one yard line. On the next drive, captain Kevin Richardson picked off Stidham but the Razorbacks didn’t capitalize on the chance. Minutes later, Toliver fumbled the punt return.

Kerryon Johnson’s FBS leading 14th rushing touchdown gave Auburn a 17-6 lead at half. Connor Limpert’s two field goals were the only first half scores for Arkansas, as the Hogs were outgained 288-176 before halftime.

Things didn’t get easier for Arkansas at the start of the third quarter, as the country’s top returning rusher Kamryn Pettway found the endzone to give Auburn a 24-6 advantage.

Johnson and Kamryn Pettway combined for 153 yards and four touchdowns.

Auburn had three takeaways to Arkansas’s two and outgained the Hogs 626 to 334.

A bright spot for Arkansas was freshman Devion Warren’s first kickoff return touchdown. The freshman took it 100 yards to pull the Hogs within 38-13.

Devwah Whaley scored the only offensive touchdown for Arkansas on a two yard run late in the fourth quarter.

Arkansas next faces Ole Miss in Oxford next Saturday, October 28 at 11 a.m. The Razorbacks have won three straight games over the Rebels.