Cowboys Top Longhorns 13-10 In Overtime

AUSTIN, Tex. (KFOR)–Oklahoma State (6-1) held off Texas 13-10 in overtime, after Sam Ehlinger’s pass was intercepted by Ramon Richards in the end zone.

It didn’t start strong for OSU as their first series ended in a punt. Since then, the Horns and Cowboys traded possessions playing the field position battle.

OSU’s next drive the Cowboys took it 96 yards down the field capped off by a six yard touchdown run by JD King. OSU on top 7-0 in the first. And that’s how the first quarter would end.

OSU’s next drive turned the tide of the game. Inside the red zone Justice Hill lost his first fumble of the season which was forced by Poonta Ford, recovered by DeShone Elliott. The next play Sam Ehlinger connected on a short pass with John Burt that went 90 yards. Burt tap danced down the sideline which could’ve called for a review. Texas hurried up their next snap which saw Sam Ehlinger power it in from two yards out which tied the game up at seven.

Neither Texas or OSU was able to find points the rest of the half and the game hit halftime tied up at seven.

Texas took the ball to start the second half. After a long, sustained drive, the Horns were forced to settle for three points. Joshua Rowland connected on a 22 yard field goal to give Texas a 10-7 advantage early in the third quarter.

Oklahoma State’s offensive line struggled to allow Mason Rudolph time and Justice Hill to run. The Cowboys, through three quarters, have ran 25 pass plays compared to 35 run plays. It’s kept the Cowboys out of the end zone.

On OSU’s first drive of the fourth quarter, the Cowboys got inside the five before trying to score out of the wildcat twice. Both of which were stopped. Mason Rudolph tried to find Marcell Ateman but the pass was knocked away. It forced a Matt Ammendola 19 yard field goal to tie the game up at 10.

The Cowboys had a serious chance to take control of the game when Mason Rudolph connected with Marcell Ateman on a 67 yard pass. However, OSU couldn’t convert on third down which led to Matt Ammendola attempting a 29 yard field goal. He would miss wide right and Texas would take over.

The conservative calls continued for Oklahoma State. The Cowboys continued to run the ball despite having a chance to win the game with over a minute remaining. They had to punt it back to Texas. The Horns couldn’t do anything with their possession, to overtime tied at ten.

In overtime Oklahoma State couldn’t find pay dirt. Matt Ammendola connected on a 34 yard field goal to give OSU a 13-10 lead.

Mason Rudolph went 25 of 28 for 282 yards. Sam Ehlinger went 22 of 36 for 241 yards and that one interception. The two teams combined for 20 punts in the contest. Justice Hill ran it 33 times for 117 yards.

Next up for Oklahoma State, they travel to Morgantown to square off with West Virginia.