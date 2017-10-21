× Mayfield Leads Sooners To Thrilling Comeback Win At Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KFSM)–Oklahoma trailed Kansas State 21-7 in the second quarter, before posting 22 points in the fourth quarter, en route to a comeback 42-35 win. The Sooners outscored the Wildcats 32-14 after halftime.

Heisman candidate Baker Mayfield finished 32/40 with 410 yards, 2 touchdowns and an interception. In addition, the senior rushed for 69 yards and two more touchdowns.

Rodney Anderson ran for 147 yards and the game winning 22 yard touchdown with seven seconds left. That capped off a 12 play, 76 yard drive that took up most of the last two minutes of regulation.

Marquise Brown caught six passes for 126 yards, contributing to Oklahoma’s 602 yards of total offense.

Kansas State rushed for 268 yards and totaled 412 yards.

The 6-1 Sooners return home to host Texas Tech at 8 p.m. next Saturday, October 28. The following week, Oklahoma faces Oklahoma State.