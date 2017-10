× NEW: Tornado Watch Until 2AM; Eastern Oklahoma

.

A new Tornado Watch is in effect for Eastern Oklahoma until 2am. We expect additional watches to be issued for Arkansas later this evening.

The latest severe weather risk continues to show an Enhanced Risk of severe storms over our area late tonight

MIDNIGHT: This image reflects the storm’s position late Saturday into early Sunday. Severe storms will be likely with damaging winds the most likely risk.

Stay tuned for updates.

-Garrett