Ozark Natural Foods – Hey Good Cookin’ – Spicy Orange Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Bread

In this week's Hey Good Cookin', Heather Artripe has scared up a special fall treat for pumpkin lovers! A little spice, a little orange, delicious chocolate chips, and of course... PUMPKIN! Enjoy this scrumptious dessert that will be a real crowd pleaser for your Halloween parties.
Spicy Orange Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Bread
Ingredients
2 ½ C All Purpose Flour
1 C brown sugar
½ C granulated sugar
1 T pumpkin pie spice
1 t cinnamon
1 t salt
½ t baking soda
1 t cayenne
3 eggs
½ C oil
¼ C orange juice
Zest from 1 orange
1 ½ C pumpkin puree
1 ½ C semi-sweet chocolate chips
½ C slivered almonds
Directions
Preheat oven to 350.
Combine flour, sugars, baking powder, cinnamon, pumpkin pie spice, and salt.
In a separate large bowl; combine eggs, oil, orange juice, orange zest, and pumpkin.
Add in 1/3 of the flour mixture, stir to incorporate, continue adding in some of the dry to the wet until everything is incorporated.
Fold in your chocolate chips and almonds.
Pour into a baking dish and bake for 45-55 minutes.
