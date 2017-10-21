Ozark Natural Foods – Hey Good Cookin’ – Spicy Orange Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Bread

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In this week's Hey Good Cookin', Heather Artripe has scared up a special fall treat for pumpkin lovers! A little spice, a little orange, delicious chocolate chips, and of course... PUMPKIN! Enjoy this scrumptious dessert that will be a real crowd pleaser for your Halloween parties.

Spicy Orange Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Bread

Ingredients

2 ½ C All Purpose Flour

1 C brown sugar

½ C granulated sugar

1 T pumpkin pie spice

1 t cinnamon

1 t salt

½ t baking soda

1 t cayenne

3 eggs

½ C oil

¼ C orange juice

Zest from 1 orange

1 ½ C pumpkin puree

1 ½ C semi-sweet chocolate chips

½ C slivered almonds

Directions

Preheat oven to 350.

Combine flour, sugars, baking powder, cinnamon, pumpkin pie spice, and salt.

In a separate large bowl; combine eggs, oil, orange juice, orange zest, and pumpkin.

Add in 1/3 of the flour mixture, stir to incorporate, continue adding in some of the dry to the wet until everything is incorporated.

Fold in your chocolate chips and almonds.

Pour into a baking dish and bake for 45-55 minutes.

Segment Sponsored By: Ozark Natural Foods