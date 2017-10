Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RUSSELLVILLE (KFSM) -- Shelby Benefield's family and friends freaked out as they gathered to watch Shelby on 'Let's Make A Deal'.

Shelby won a trip to the Bahamas and memories she won't soon forget.

"It was super weird to see myself on television. It's a little embarrassing to see yourself on national television in a squirrel costume," she laughed.

"I couldn't remember what I said or did. Very nerve racking."

Benefield will use the trip she won for a honeymoon with her fiance.