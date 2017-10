ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Dan + Shay singer, Shay Mooney married Hannah Billingsley on Friday (Oct. 20) at his family’s farm in Arkansas, according to his Twitter account.

As he wrote, they are now off to their “honeymooney” and on Saturday (Oct. 21) he thanked his followers via Twitter.

Last night was perfect. Thanks for all the well wishes! Now off to our #honeymooney 😍 @HLB15 — Shay Mooney (@ShayMooney) October 21, 2017

A year ago August, Mooney proposed to the former Miss Arkansas. The couple had their first child in January, 2017, according to their Instagram account.