× Update: Storms Arrive From Midnight-2am

A line of strong to severe thunderstorms is on track to arrive in our area late tonight into the first part of the day on Sunday.

The strongest storms will move in around midnight and move out around 2am with rain lingering into Sunday morning.

This is the latest high-resolution data showing the storm’s arrival…

MIDNIGHT: The line of storms will be arriving across Oklahoma and moving into Arkansas.

2AM SUNDAY: Thunderstorms will continue across our area and eventually move out to the east in the early morning hours with rain continuing into early Sunday.

I’ll have another update with timing, video, as well as a Facebook LIVE later this evening as the storms move closer.

-Garrett