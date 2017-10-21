× Storms Moving In; Tornado Hits Near OU Campus

A line of showers and thunderstorms continues to move into our area from Oklahoma.

The line of storms has caused wind and tornado damage in Oklahoma. Most recently, a tornado which touched down near I35 and Hwy 9 in Norman Oklahoma. Damage appears to be consistent with a weak tornado; power lines and tree limbs are down with both highways closed as of 9pm Saturday. We haven’t received any reports of major structural damage in that area.

Shear Tracker showed the most rotation around the SW side of Norman and damage was reported near Riverwind Casino.

Locally…

This image shows 1am… storms are expected to be underway in our area with damaging wind the main risk and a secondary threat of a weak, brief tornado.

All storms should be well to our east by 3am.

-Garrett