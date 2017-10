× Thunderstorms Moving Across Our Area

A line of strong to severe thunderstorms is moving across Eastern Oklahoma and Northwest Arkansas. The line of thunderstorms has had occasionally strong winds and at least a minimal tornado potential on the leading edge of the line.

The storms are expected to weaken and be east of our area by 2-3am.

When coverage is on-air, live streaming is available here: http://5newsonline.com/on-air/live-streaming/

-Garrett