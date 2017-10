CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) — State Highway 282 at Pecan Grove Road in Rudy is closed due to an accident involving an overturned tractor-trailer carrying 40,000 pounds of frozen turkeys.

The accident happened Saturday (Oct. 21)around 12:30 p.m., according to the Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department website.

Currently, the highway is closed to thru traffic.

iDrive Arkansas Closure Report

STORY DEVELOPING.