Young Boy Who Wandered Away From A Children’s Shelter Is Found

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGHFILL (KFSM) -- Saturday (Oct. 21) evening a young boy went missing from the Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter. The good news is that he was found within an hour and was not injured, according to the Highfill Police Department.

At 7:22 p.m., police responded to a call about a missing juvenile at the 14000 block of Vaughn Road, which is the shelter's address.

"Approximately 56 minutes later, the six-year-old was located ... in a wooded area just west of the emergency shelter," Police Chief Gregory Webb wrote. "The child was not injured and after an evaluation by medical personnel he was back safely in the care of staff at the shelter."

Highfill police was assisted in the search by the Gentry and Centerton Police Departments, K-9 units from both Gravette and Decatur Police Departments, and Benton County Office of Emergency Management.