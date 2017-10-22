× Gunman In Quadruple Shooting Fired From Elevated Position, Police Say

CHESTER, Pa. (CBSNews) — Police are investigating after multiple people were shot at a basketball court in Chester Saturday (Oct. 21) evening, CBS Philly reports.

According to police, four people were injured and the shooter is believed to have been a “good distance” away from the scene. The gunman fired from an elevated position just before 6 p.m., police say.

Police say both AR and handgun rounds have been found.

Multiple transports were called to the scene as officials say all of the victims were shot in the lower extremities.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the victims, or the motive behind the shooting.