Police: Child’s Body Found While Searching For Missing Toddler

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBS) — Richardson police said they found a child’s body on Sunday (Oct. 22) while looking for missing 3-year-old Sherin Mathews, who disappeared earlier this month.

Police said Mathews’ father, Wesley Mathews, told them he made the girl stand next to a tree in an alley more than 100 feet from their home just after 3 a.m. on October 7 because she wouldn’t drink her milk. He told police when he went back outside about 15 minutes later the child was gone.

Wesley Mathews was later arrested for abandoning or endangering a child.

According to the arrest affidavit, Wesley Mathews also told police he knew coyotes had been seen in the area.

Richardson police held a news conference Sunday afternoon. They confirmed they discovered a small body in a culvert while searching the area with canines.

We’re told the area was immediately turned into a crime scene.

Sergeant Kevin Perlich said police are waiting on the results from the medical examiner before confirming the body is the missing child.

The medical examiner is working to determine the cause of death.