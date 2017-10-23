ASP Trooper: Man Arrested After Hitting Two Vehicles, Injuring Four On I-40

CRAWFORD COUNTY(KFSM) – One man is arrested after hitting two vehicles with his van on Interstate 40 Monday(Oct. 10) night, according to Trooper Ricky Denton, with Arkansas State Police Troop H.

Four people were injured in the incident. Three were taken away by ambulance, one person had to be taken away by medical helicopter, according to Denton.

Their conditions are not known at this time.

The man was driving in the westbound lane of I-40 when he hit the first vehicle, forcing them off the road, said Denton.

He then kept driving and swerved, hitting a truck that had a camper hitched to it. This caused him to flip his van, said Denton.

Emergency crews had to use the jaws of life to free the driver of that truck.

The man then got out of his van and started walking on foot. That is when authorities were able to find and arrest him, said Denton.

The westbound lane of I-40 near Mulberry had to be shutdown while emergency crews cleared the scene.

Denton tells 5NEWS, the van the man was driving was from Searcy, Arkansas and that Arkansas State Police are investigating to find out if the vehicle was stolen.

ASP is also investigating the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story, stay with 5NEWS for updates.