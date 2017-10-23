Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new study out of the u-k is promoting the benefits of hugging.

Researchers at University College in London said hugs and touching are vital to your mental health.

Their study found that even people who receive slow, neutral touches on the arm at any given time reported feeling happier than people who don't.

Researchers warn that as people become more tied to their smart gadgets, physical touch is going out of fashion.

Scientists believe this could have a real public health impact, which may include increases in smoking, obesity rates, and even some types of cancer.