Bentonville Schools Partner With DHS For Confidential Tip Line

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Bentonville Public Schools has partnered with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to provide a confidential tip line to students who want to report any perceived danger, according to a news release.

The partnership, launched Monday (Oct. 23), is part of DHS’ See Something, Say Something campaign.

DHS says the campaign helps raise public awareness of the indicators of terrorism and terrorism-related crime, as well as the importance of reporting suspicious activity to state and local law enforcement.

The district’s board of education will formally vote Monday night to approve the addition of a district police officer and liaison, who amongst other responsibilities, will monitor the tip line, according to the release.

Bentonville Schools, in collaboration with the Bentonville and Centerton police departments, is also implementing random patrols on its two high school properties. K-9 officers will help promote student safety on a regular basis but at unspecified times, according to the release.

“We strongly believe in the power of proactive efforts in Bentonville Schools,” said Dr. Debbie Jones, Bentonville’s superintendent.

“Our world is one in which everyone, including our students, must be vigilant. We want them to feel empowered to speak up when they see or hear something concerning,” she added.

In addition to these two efforts, teachers across the district are highlighting Red Ribbon Week in their classrooms.

While this grassroots campaign was initially organized to prevent drug abuse, Bentonville teachers are incorporating significant themes such as bullying and personal safety into this week’s conversations, according to the release.

On Friday (Oct. 27), Attorney General Leslie Rutledge will visit Bentonville West High School, where she plans to launch her Prescription for Life program.

Rutledge said earlier this summer the program is a free, unique education initiative aimed at teaching Arkansas high school students about the dangers of prescription drug abuse and how to prevent it.