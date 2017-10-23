× Bowe Bergdahl Says Taliban Treated Him Better Than U.S. Army

(CBS) — Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl spent five years as a prisoner of the Taliban. A military judge at Fort Bragg in North Carolina will decide how long he will spend as a prisoner in the U.S.

Sentencing was set to begin Monday, but the judge said he is concerned that President Donald Trump’s comments about the case could impact the public’s perception of the military justice system. The sentencing case is scheduled to resume on Wednesday.

The Idaho native was captured in 2009 after he abandoned his post in Afghanistan. Bergdahl pleaded guilty last week to desertion and misbehaving before the enemy. He faces up to life in prison for charges of desertion and misbehavior before the enemy.

