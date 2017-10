Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- Crews with the Springdale Fire Department responded to a car that caught fire after crashing into a tree Monday (Oct. 23).

The accident happened on Interstate 49 south of Sunset, according to the department.

Crews are on scene of a vehicle that caught fire after crashing into a tree on I-49 south of Sunset. Please avoid this area if possible — Springdale Fire Dept (@Springdale_Fire) October 23, 2017

Stay with 5NEWS as we learn more about this story.