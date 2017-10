× Chilly, Windy Weather Blows In Monday Evening

Another strong cold front Monday evening will bring a reinforcing shot of chilly weather to the area Tuesday. This front will comes through without any rain but winds will become gusty out of the northwest.

Highs will tumble into the 50s and 60s Tuesday afternoon, but it will feel colder with the gusty winds.

Here is the hour-by-hour forecast for Tuesday: