Couple Arrested After Baby Tests Positive For Meth

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A couple was arrested over the weekend after their infant tested positive for methamphetamine, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Matthew Wade Faith, 46, and Brandi Williams, 29, were arrested Sunday (Oct. 22) in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication and first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.

On Sunday morning, Faith took his 1-year-old son to Washington Regional Medical Center because the boy didn’t nap all day and was extremely fussy, according to the report.

While waiting in the outpatient center, Faith said it appeared his son had “eaten a crack rock.”

Hospital staff later determined the boy’s blood tested positive for meth and called police.

Officers arrived and searched Faith’s vehicle, where they found a wrapper under the passenger seat that tested positive for meth.

The state Department of Human Services also arrived and took urine tests from Faith and Williams. Faith tested positive for meth and several other illicit substances, according to the report.

Faith and Williams were released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center after posting $2,500 and $5,000 bonds, respectively. Both have hearings set for Nov. 29 in Washington County Circuit Court.