AVOCA (KFSM) — Benton County Deputies are investigating after the Dollar General in Avoca was broken into Monday (Oct. 23).

According to Sgt. Shannon Jenkins, an alarm went off early in the morning. “When deputies arrived, they found the front door glass had been broken. Detectives are investigating,” Jenkins said.

The Dollar General is located on North Highway 62. At this time, it’s unknown if anything was taken from the store.

