Halloween Guide 2017: Family Friendly Events In Northwest Arkansas & River Valley

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — It’s almost Halloween, and several groups throughout the area are hosting events to celebrate.

Here’s a list of free, family friendly events in our area. If we have missed an event, let us know.

Alma

Alma Community Fall Festival – Thursday, Oct. 26

The fall festival will be in downtown Alma from 5-7 p.m.

Bella Vista

Spooktacular – Sunday, Oct. 29

The Bella Vista library will be hosting Halloween festivities from 2-4 p.m.

Bentonville

Costumes, Candy & Cops Carnival – Friday, Oct. 27

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a carnival with an outdoor movie, food and games beginning at 5 p.m. at the sheriff’s office.

Trick or Treat on the Square – Saturday, Oct. 29

Festivities will be from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the final Bentonville Farmers Market of the season.

Centerton

Centerton FOP Trunk or Treat – Saturday, Oct. 28

There will be a trunk-or-treating event at the Bentonville West High School from 5-9 p.m.

Fayetteville

Trick or Treat on the Square – Tuesday, Oct. 31

Trick-or-Treaters will be able to participate in the event at the downtown Fayetteville Square from 3-5 p.m.

Fort Smith

Ghouls on Garrison – Tuesday, Oct. 31

The businesses in Downtown Fort Smith along Garrison Avenue will be handing out candy from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Rogers

American Legion Community Spooktacular – Saturday, Oct. 28

From 2-4 p.m. the American Legion will be hosting a free event, that includes a costume contest and games.

Goblin Parade – Tuesday, Oct. 31

Downtown Rogers businesses will be handing out treats from 3:30-5:30 p.m. A Goblin Parade will begin at 3:30 p.m. and they are asking participants to line up at Frisco Park.

Siloam Springs

New Life Church Trunk or Treat – Tuesday, Oct. 31

New Life Church will be hosting a trunk or treat event from 6-8 p.m.

Springdale

Springdale Halloween Fest – Saturday, Oct. 28

Springdale Parks and Recreation, the Springdale Police Department, and the Downtown Springdale Alliance will be hosting an event from 4-7 pm. in downtown Springdale.