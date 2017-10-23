Help A Child In Need Through The “Coats For Kids” Drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIVER VALLEY (KFSM) -- Colder temperatures are upon us, but not everyone is fortunate to have clothes that'll keep them warm enough when temperatures drop.

The Salvation Army of Fort Smith is hosting their annual "Coats for Kids" drive. "We do it because it's what the Lord calls us to do," said Major Johnny Poff, Commanding Officer for the Salvation Army of Fort Smith. "We feel it's important for these children to understand they're cared for. You never know, today's recipient of a coat could be tomorrow's President," Poff said.

They're asking for gently worn coats of any size. They can be dropped off at any Mr. Rob's locations in Fort Smith, Greenwood or Van Buren. From there, workers at Mr. Rob's will dry clean the coats to make them look like brand new again.

They will also accept donations of hats, gloves and scarves.

All of the coats collected during "Coats for Kids" will go to less fortunate families throughout the River Valley. Each year, the Salvation Army of Fort Smith is able to supply hundreds of winter coats to kids in need, ensuring that everyone stays warm during the winter season.