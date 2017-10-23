× Officials Identify Musher In Dog Doping Case

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (CBS News) — Iditarod officials on Monday identified four-time champion Dallas Seavey as the musher whose dogs tested positive for a banned substance, but he has since denied the claim in a video posted online.

The Iditarod Trail Committee met Monday in an emergency meeting and decided to release the musher’s identity after initially refusing on a lawyer’s advice.

“Because of the level of unhealthy speculation involved in this matter, ITC has now decided to disclose the name of the musher involved,” the committee said in a statement.

In response late Monday, Seavey said he didn’t administer banned drugs to his dogs in this year’s race, and withdrew from the 2018 race in protest.

