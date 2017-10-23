× Outcry After Rooms Apparently Rented At Penn State Frat Where Pledge Died

(CBS News) — Cars filled the parking lot of Penn State’s Beta Theta Pi house this weekend as alumni returned to the now-defunct fraternity house, some in Nittany Lion gear ahead of Saturday night’s football game.

The university shut down the chapter in March, after 19-year-old Timothy Piazza died from injuries he suffered after drinking a large amount of alcohol while pledging at the Beta Theta Pi fraternity.

Fourteen fraternity members face charges.

Information obtained by CBS News appears to show Beta Theta Pi alumni can rent rooms at the disbanded fraternity house in State College, Pa., for $50-$350 a night on football weekends.

Read more, here.