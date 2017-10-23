Razorback Center Frank Ragnow Will Miss Remainder Of Season Due To Ankle Injury

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Razorback center Frank Ragnow will be out for the remainder of the season.

The senior suffered a severe high ankle sprain that could require surgery.

Arkansas coach Bret Bielema said in his weekly press conference that Ragnow should be ready to return for his pro day in the spring. Most scouts and experts regard Ragnow as the top center in college football.

Ragnow was named to nearly every award watch list in the preseason, including the Rimington Award, as well as a preseason first team All-SEC selection.