Roof Torn Off Carroll County Church During Severe Weather; Family Loses Home

CARROLL COUNTY (KFSM) – A Green Forest church was destroyed by severe weather over the weekend.

Not only did the congregation lose their church ,the pastor and his family lost their home.

Pastor Jose Reyes started Emanuel Temple Church 12 years ago.

Just after 1 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 22), he heard a loud noise he said he thought was just a door slamming.

“I saw lighting when I looked up. I just saw the hole and I wake up my kids and take off from here,” he said.

The National Weather Service said 60 to 70 mile per hour straight line winds were likely what tore the roof off the church.

Reyes said while it was scary, he’s fortunate they were able to get out safely.

“God is good because I was no sleep so…It’s bad, the situation but the most important thing is the life of my kids,” he said.

When Ryes came back Sunday morning in the daylight, he said he was shocked to see just how bad it was.

He said members of the congregation started showing up after they heard what happened.

“We will try to rebuild or do something at another place. We will continue preaching the word of God,” he said. “The building is not something that could stop us, we will keep preaching.”

They are asking volunteers for help to clean up the church and then to help rebuild.

Another church is town is letting them use their sanctuary until they are able to rebuild. While the church does have insurance, they aren’t sure if it will cover all the expenses.

If you would like to donate to the church, click here.