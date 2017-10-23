× UAFS Student Killer Sentenced For Crimes

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — One of three teens has been convicted and sentenced for his crimes in connection with the brutal killing of 22-year-old UAFS student, Kaleb Watson.

Shakur Sharp, 18, has been convicted and sentenced for his crimes against Watson.

Sharp will spend a total of 50 years in prison for his involvement. He was convicted of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of kidnapping, according to the Sebastian County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

He will spend 30 years in Arkansas Department of Corrections for the murder charge, followed by 20 years consecutive time for the two counts of aggravated robbery. He was sentenced to 10 years for the kidnapping charge, which will be served while he is serving time for the murder charge, according to the clerk’s office.

His sentencing is just the beginning in the quest for justice for Watson. Two alleged accomplices, his brother James Sharp and friend Dionte Parks, have upcoming trial dates set.

During his sentencing hearing, Sharp described to jurors the events that happened the day of the murder. He told them that he instructed his brother to tie up Watson with a shoe string.

The day after the attack, Sharp went to church with his grandmother to, “…ask for forgiveness,” he told jurors. Sharp was 16 when he killed Watson.