Video Shows Officer Rushing Deputy To Hospital Moments After Stabbing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEQUOYAH COUNTY (KFSM) -- Video has been released of a Muldrow police officer rushing a Sequoyah County deputy to the hospital moments after he was stabbed.

Deputies were serving an arrest warrant at a home on 10th Street in Muldrow when the deputy was stabbed twice. Investigators said a suspect inside of the home, Phillip Trammell was hiding under clothes when he stabbed the officer with the blade going through his armor.

Before an ambulance could arrive, Muldrow Officer Tim Keith took that deputy to the hospital.

"He had some pretty significant injury to his arm I was worried about bleeding so he and I got a tourniquet on his upper arm to try and stop the bleeding there," Keith said. "You put it on your arm and tighten it here."

The officer was treated for his wounds and later released, but not before he was offered support from his family and friends.

"The deputy had friends and family that were over there within minutes," Keith said. "He did an outstanding job remaining calm cool and collective I can't say I would've been able to do the same."

Trammell was shot and killed during the altercation. Investigators said they were able to serve the arrest warrant because Trammell had not complied with sex offender registry and was accused of forgery.

Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane said the deputy will return to work eventually.

"Our deputy is healing he's a good officer, he's an experienced officer, he's a good Christian boy and he'll come out of it okay," Lane said.