Bentonville Public Schools Approves Raise For Licensed Teachers

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Bentonville Public Schools has approved a raise for licensed teachers.

The licensed and non-licensed staff contracts for the upcoming school year include the annual step increase of 1.3 percent.

The raise was presented to the licensed personnel policy committee on Oct. 10. The board of education cannot make a formal vote on employee raises until ten days after the change has been presented to the committee.

Raises for classified teachers could be voted on on Nov. 12.

There hasn’t been an increase to licensed, non-licensed or administrative salary schedules since 2014.