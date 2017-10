× Blue Bell Unveils New Christmas Cookie Flavor

BRENHAM, Texas (KFSM) — Blue Bell has unveiled its new “Christmas Cookie” flavor.

The company took to Twitter to release the new ice cream flavor. The flavor is described as a “sugar cookie flavored ice cream with chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, and sugar cookies, red sprinkles, and a green icy swirl”.

The new treat will be offered in stores beginning Monday (Oct 23).