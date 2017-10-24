Board Approves Stadium Expansion At Bentonville West High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CENTERTON (KFSM) -- The Bentonville School Board approved additional funding to expand the stadium at Bentonville West High School at a meeting on Monday (Oct. 24).

Board members authorized $1.8 million to help with the cost of construction. The money will be paid back with sponsorships over the next 10 to 15 years.

A recent estimated pegged the cost of finishing the stadium at $3.77 million, which will help build additional seating, restrooms, concession stands and press and ticket boxes.

The district dedicated approximately $1.9 million to the project following the sale of district property, along with other funds.

The current stadium was constructed around the opening of the Bentonville West High School in 2016, but isn't able to accommodate varsity football games. Those players must use the stadium at Bentonville High School for home games. The two schools have alternated home and away games during the football season.

"We unfortunately have this situation where we're having to share the stadium and they're getting to be the home team when they're really not the home team," said Brent Leas, a board member to voted in favor of approving the additional funds. "So, next year, they really get to play in their home."

Construction is expected to wrap next fall, with the stadium completed by September 2018.

Centerton Mayor Bill Edwards said the stadium will not only keep people from having to drive to Bentonville for games, but will help businesses during home games.

"We hope that will bring an impact here," Edwards said. "Folks coming from other towns come here and partake in our restaurants, and our services and our convenience stores."