Dodgers Top Astros, Keuchel To Take Game One

LOS ANGELES (KFSM) – Former Razorback Dallas Keuchel was his usual impressive self in game one of the 2017 World Series but his only two mistakes was enough to see the Dodgers take game one.

Los Angeles got a lead off home run from Chris Taylor and then Justin Turner’s two-run home run in the sixth proved to be the game winner as the Astros fell 3-1 in the series opener at Dodger Stadium.

Keuchel finished the game allowing just the three runs on six hits in 6 2/3 innings but he was out dueled by Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw. The LA lefty threw seven innings while allowing just three hits and one run while striking out 11 to earn the win. The 11 strikeouts is the most in a world series game since Randy Johnson in 2001.

Game two of the series is Wednesday night at 7:08 pm.