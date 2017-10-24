Dragons Offense Soars Towards 2A Playoffs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNTAINBURG (KFSM)--Tom Harrell thinks back to a playoff game 13 years ago, when Mountainburg fell to Hughes 56-28. While otherwise just another season ending game, Harrell changed the offense he runs thanks to the loss.

It's called the 'Empty Spin Cycle', a scheme where the quarterback spins while multiple receivers motion in the backfield. The head coach said it's based off a two tight end, empty backfield set.

"I think we've been a surprise, we've had a lot of success offensively," Harrell said about his 7-1 Dragons.

"The spin's really difficult to run and we have to practice it a lot," senior Connor Rogers said.

Quarterback Robert Roxin had another view. "It's different, a lot of people ask you what's the point of that and it's just cool cause they can't stop it. They're always guessing, you people on film, where's the ball at."

The Dragons and their unique scheme are averaging over 33 points per game--36 when you take out the lone loss to Danville.

"It helps a lot cause defense's don't know who to guard or who we're gonna go to that week. Cause we have so many playmakers, so many big players out there," Roxin said.

But the key for Mountainburg has been the improvement on the other side of the ball.

"Our defense has stepped it up. We've moved a few people around, found homes for them and I think it fits them well," said Harrell.

"I think [going against it every day in practice] benefits a lot cause they gotta be able to read and not pay attention to the misdirection," added Roxin.

Mountainburg's last two seasons have been successful, totaling 15 wins and 7 losses. Yet this fall has a new vibe to it.

"It's been really fun to be on a team like this," said Rogers. "Ever since my sophomore year this class has been special. We've been a family."

The Dragons close the year at Magazine on Friday, a series that Mountainburg (7-1, 5-1) has won three straight games in.