Fayetteville Police Searching For Two Suspects Following Armed Robbery

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville Police are searching for two suspects following an armed robbery Tuesday night (Oct. 24).

Sergeant Anthony Murphy with Fayetteville PD said the suspects held up the FAST TRAX 4 on Garland Ave. He said they were armed.

Murphy said the suspects left in an unknown direction of travel.

This is a developing story.