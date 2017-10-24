× Fort Smith Police Investigate Another BB Gun Shooting Spree

FORT SMITH (KFSM)– Police are investigating another BB gun shooting spree, where car windows are busted out.

“I always park right here,” Ramona David said. “You can see there’s glass all around the ground where it fell out.”

David left her house early last Tuesday morning (Oct. 17). Her car windows had condensation on them, so she wiped off the side windows and figured she’d use the windshield wipers to clear off the rest.

I turned it on and you could hear it all just shatter and fall down,” she said.

It shocks me because I don’t understand how anyone can get an enjoyment of going and doing stuff like that,” David said.

Ramona is one of 17 victims targeted in the middle of the night last week. Then six police reports came in early Monday (Oct. 23) morning. They are all in the same general location on the lettered streets between R and U Streets, east of Jenny Lind Road.

“This is when everybody’s sleeping,” Lt. Daniel Grubbs said. “They’re in bed. They’re getting those last few hours of sleep before they go to work and pay their own bills and you’ve got someone out there that’s victimizing these people.”

Police are asking anyone with information or surveillance video to let them know.

“Whoever’s doing this, we’ve got a lot of people starting to work on this because you’ve got so many victims that are involved now, I expect an arrest,” Lt. Grubbs warned.

David said she would like to see the suspects caught, so she can sleep at night.

Anything under $1,000 worth of damage is just a misdemeanor, but if the prosecutor decides to add all these cases up into one charge, the people responsible for this could be charged with a felony.

Police are reaching out to cab drivers and people out working during these early morning hours to report any suspicious activity. They are also asking people to check their surveillance cameras.

If you have any information, call the River Valley Crimestoppers at 78-CRIME.