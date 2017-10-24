New U Of A Dorm To Be Built With New Building Materials

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A new dorm is coming to the University of Arkansas.

The dorm will be located at the intersection of Stadium Drive and Leroy Pond on the east side of Bud Walton Arena.

The building will be made of cross-laminated timber and glulam beams, and every piece will be custom cut for the structure. The university said this speeds up the normal construction time for a structure this large. This will be the first higher education dorm built out of cross-laminated timber and glulam beams.

“We are also very interested in demonstrating the viability of this technology and the use of it in construction in Arkansas so we are hoping that we can stimulate the economy, develop possibly some manufacturing capability within the state of Arkansas and utilize Arkansas natural resources, in the timber industry in Arkansas, and be able to produce this material in the future,” said Dan Clairmont, director of engineering and construction for facilities management at the University of Arkansas.

The building will be 202,000 square feet and five stories tall.

The dorm is expected to be completed by August 2019. The project was awarded to the Austrian based company Binderholz in August 2017.