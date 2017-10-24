Pea Ridge Teacher Gets Surprise Makeover On Rachael Ray Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PEA RIDGE (KFSM) -- A local teacher and Rachael Ray super-fan received a surprise makeover on the talk show Tuesday (Oct. 24).

Sara Claytor is a first grade teacher at Pea Ridge Elementary School and the busy mom of a 7-year-old boy.

She said since becoming a mom she feels like she has lost her sense of fashion, and that her typical weekend outfit consist of yoga pants, a t-shirt and no makeup.

Rachael's glam squad of hair, makeup, and wardrobe stylists pulled off one big surprise makeover for Sara.

Tonight on 5NEWS at 10 we will hear from Sara about what it was like to go through the makeover.