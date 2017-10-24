Pollution Deaths In The U.S.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A new study says one in six people who die prematurely every year could be the victim of pollution.

The study was conducted by a British Medical journal.

It said an estimated 9 million deaths worldwide in 2015 were linked to pollution. Researchers say air pollution is the biggest culprit, followed by water contamination.

More than 90% of the victims were in low to middle income countries.

The journal also says that people who are poor and minorities are most likely to fall victim to pollution related disease.