Pollution Deaths In The U.S.

A new study says one in six people who die prematurely every year could be the victim of pollution.
The study was conducted by a British Medical journal.
It said an estimated 9 million deaths worldwide in 2015 were linked to pollution. Researchers say air pollution is the biggest culprit, followed by water contamination.
More than 90% of the victims were in low to middle income countries.
The journal also says that people who are poor and minorities are most likely to fall victim to pollution related disease.