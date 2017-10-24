× Pro Hog Dallas Keuchel To Be A Part Of World Series Weather History

Former Hog Dallas Keuchel will not only start Game One of the World Series Tuesday, he will likely be a apart of a weird record too — starting pitcher of the hottest World Series game on record.

Most of the Los Angeles area Tuesday will soar into the low 100s, but by first pitch at Dodger Stadium, the temperature will drop to around 98°.

This would make history as the hottest World Series game on record. The previous hottest game was in 2001 in Arizona.

