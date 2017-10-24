× Unseasonably Chilly And Windy Tuesday, Frost Possible Wednesday

Chilly and windy weather will be the big story Tuesday with winds gusting at times closer to 40 mph. Winds will pick up throughout the morning, then peak during the early afternoon.

The gusty winds will keep temperatures chilly throughout the day, in most places 10-15° cooler than normal.

Winds will calm down late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and that will allow temperatures to plummet into the the mid 30s across NWA and into the upper 30s and low 40s in the River Valley.