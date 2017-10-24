Washington County FOP Sees Overwhelming Number Of Shop With A Cop Applicants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) -- The Washington County Fraternal Order of Police received an overwhelming number of applicants for their Shop with a Cop Program that takes place before Christmas.

Applications were sent home with students this year instead of having school counselors select the kids.

The program helps kids who go to Elkins, Greenland, Lincoln and West Fork.

Secretary for the FOP Lieutenant Rebecca Dawdy said they usually help around 100 children, but this year there are 400 who need assistance.

She said if they are able to get enough funding they will be able to take all those children shopping.

“We want to help everyone of these children to have a great Christmas. We don't want any children to have to go without and it's our passion. You know we fund raise all year to be able to help the 100 kids that we generally do and we are just passionately wanting to do this,” she said.

To help do this they are having a coat drive at the Walmart Supercenter on Martin Luther King JR. Boulevard in Fayetteville on November 10th from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

People can donate new coats, underwear, socks and shoes. They also have a donation box in the lobby of the sheriff's office for the same items as well as a cash box.

Washington County FOP started their Shop with a Cop Program in 2004. Since then they have helped 1,402 children and spent $150,615.

In 2004, they helped just 21 children and spent $2,100.

In 2016, they helped 120 children and spent $15,600.