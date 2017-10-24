Weather Walk ‘n Talk: How Do We Measure Winds?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Have you ever wondered how we calculate the winds? It not as simple as just measuring a quick wind speed... Here are the details on how we record the breeze!

There is a standard for measuring all aspects of the wind. It it necessary so that you can trust all wind data from across the nation, especially for the aviation community. Here are some of the rules:

Location: An anemometer (device that measures the wind) needs to be placed in an open field so that the wind is not modified by buildings, trees, and power lines. Wind Speed: Speeds are measured and averaged over a two minute period. The mean wind speed is then listed for the official record. Wind Direction: Directions from true north are also calculated and averaged over a two minute period. If the direction changes more than 60 degrees within the two minute period, the direction is listed as "Variable". Wind Gust: The highest wind speed recorded in the latest ten minute period is listed as the current gust.

Winds above 20 MPH will last most of Tuesday, with gusts close to 40 MPH. They should start to die down overnight.